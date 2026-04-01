To say that Donald Trump is unpopular would be a criminal understatement. Donald Trump remains the only president in the history of polling to never have a sustained period of approval from the majority of the country.

Trump’s high-water mark was when he managed to get into the 40s before he took office for a second time, back when the American people thought that he was going to do something about prices and inflation.

The Trump polling honeymoon lasted for three weeks until it became clear that what he was going to do about prices and inflation was make them worse while ignoring the problem.

Since this collective realization, Trump’s approval has been falling faster than a broken elevator, but the president doesn’t have to face the voters ever again, so he doesn’t care.

However, members of his party still have to win elections, and they should be terrified by the poll numbers.

Trump’s approval rating keeps sinking to new lows. Trump’s approval rating on the economy is worse than that of George W. Bush. Trump’s approval rating on inflation is worse than Joe Biden's and Jimmy Carter's, who are two previous presidents whose presidencies were sabotaged by inflation.

The even worse news for Trump is that his numbers still have more room to fall.