Donald Trump isn’t hard to read. It is easy to imagine why he has failed throughout his life, because he has the poker face of a four-year-old. Trump often reveals beneath his usual mountain of false statements what he is afraid of.

Voters in the United States are going to the polls on Tuesday, and while the vast majority of the seats up for election are municipal, there are gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, along with the redistricting ballot measure before the voters in California.

New polling on Monday revealed that things are going in a bad direction for Donald Trump.

CNN reported on its latest poll:

Trump’s approval rating in the poll stands at 37%, the worst of his second term in CNN polling and roughly equivalent to his 36% approval rating at this point in his first term.

And his disapproval rating, at 63%, is numerically the highest of either term, one point above the previous high of 62% as he was leaving office in January 2021.

Trump tried to overthrow the government in January 2021, and his disapproval is higher now than after 1/6.

That is how bad things have gotten for this president and his party.

It is too soon to know how or if the president’s numbers will impact the midterm election, but they will almost certainly have an impact on Tuesday.

The post Donald Trump sent on Monday suggests the president is aware that trouble is on the way.

