Adelita Grijalva will finally be sworn in to the House of Representatives on Wednesday, which means that the Epstein files discharge petition will reach the needed threshold of 218 signatures to force a vote in the House on legislation to compel the DOJ to release the files.

In the hours before this critical moment, House Democrats released several damning Epstein emails connecting Trump to the sex trafficker, and House Republicans on the Oversight Committee prepared another Trump-approved Epstein document dump.

Neither of these maneuvers is a coincidence.

Democrats are trying to demonstrate why it is urgent that the files be released. Republicans are sending the message that there is no need for the discharge petition because they are releasing documents on their own.

Donald Trump has been working with Speaker Mike Johnson for months behind the scenes on an Epstein files cover-up. Trump is deeply involved in trying to block and stop the release of the files.

The White House absolutely does not want the discharge petition vote to happen in the House.

Why they are so afraid of this vote is a bit of a mystery, because even if the House votes to compel the release of the files, the legislation would still have to go to the Senate and be approved by it.

The House vote alone does not release the files.

Trump is so afraid of the discharge petition that he is personally trying to stop it.

