This is how badly things are going for the Republican Party. Trump nominated three House Republicans for posts in his administration. Two of his nominees were confirmed, and Republicans are sweating special US House elections in Florida next week.

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be UN ambassador was still in limbo, and since the political tide has turned on Republicans, she is getting sent back to the House.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat. The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day.

There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People. Speaker Johnson is thrilled!

Trump tried to dress up the truth, but he made it really obvious. Stefanik won reelection in the district with 62% of the vote, and her margin of victory was 25 points. There is no way that Republicans should have been worried about this district unless the political environment around them is completely collapsing.