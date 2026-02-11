Congress is being spied on by the President Of The United States.

One of the biggest revelations from Pam Bondi’s House Judiciary Committee testimony did not come from anything that was said in the room.

A picture of Bondi’s notes showed the committee members with their photos and their Epstein files search histories.

The Executive Branch spying on the Legislative Branch should be a bigger story than a collective shoulder shrug and a resignation that this is just Trump being Trump, so we all have to live with it.

Watch my review of Pam Bondi’s testimony:

Members of Congress who are reviewing the unredacted files are trying to provide information to the American people.

The Trump administration is trying to make it as difficult as possible to make that information public.

Members of Congress are limited in how much time they are allowed to spend with the files, and there are only four computers available for the 535 members.

After Republicans, including Trump, have complained and embraced bogus conspiracies about being spied on for years, it turns out that Trump really is spying on Congress.

CNN’s Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Zoe Lofgren, “ We have learned from this photo that the searches that members of Congress are performing are apparently being tracked and then read by the Department of Justice by the Attorney General. What do you make of that development?”

Read Lofgren’s response and see the proof of Trump’s spying below.