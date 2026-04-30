The mainstream media continues to sanewash and not document the president’s apparent mental decline, but stories are getting out.

Here is just a taste of what the American people are getting from all sides from CNBC on gas prices:

Gasoline prices nationwide surged 27 cents over the past week as oil prices spiked. Drivers paid $4.30 per gallon on average across the U.S. Thursday, compared to $4.03 a week ago.

Prices at the pump eased for a couple weeks as oil prices fell on the hope that the U.S. and Iran would reach a deal to end the war. But fuels costs started rising after it became clear that Iran was not reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important oil export corridors in the world.

To the billionaires of the world, twenty-seven cents a gallon is nothing, but for someone who has to fill up frequently for work, that extra cost to fill up can be a financial backbreaker.

The increasing gas prices are making everything more expensive and are hitting the entire economy.

A jump in gas prices usually makes any president spring into action, but not Donald Trump.

Trump is instead trying to turn Washington, D.C. into a monument to himself, and he treating the White House like a toddler who was left alone with white walls and a fistful of markers.

Instead of dealing with the crisis that he caused, Trump is running around the White House gluing gold coins to doors.