As Trump held a signing ceremony for the brief ten days of funding that ICE is going to get before it shuts down again, Donald Trump sat in his chair, because apparently standing for any length of time has become too much of a challenge for the nearly 80 year old president, and he decided to talk about all sorts of things that had absolutely nothing to do with the government funding bill that he just signed.

It would be interesting to know if Donald Trump even understood that he was signing a government funding bill, but since the reporters in the room can be counted on not to challenge this president about anything, the question was never asked.

One of the most troubling aspects of how the media treats this president is that they act like what Trump says is normal. The mainstream press also acts like Trump means what he says and that his statements can be taken at face value and reported as fact.

The facts when it comes to elections are that the federal government can’t take over and administer elections. There is no mechanism for a federal takeover, and the Constitution forbids it.

Given that Trump’s statements are completely out of touch with reality, it was important for a reporter to ask, “ What exactly did you mean when you said that you should nationalize elections, and which 15 states are you talking about?”

