Even Donald Trump seems to know that his Iran deal is a piece of garbage. How else can you explain the sad sight of the feeble 80-year-old president trying to elevate a bad deal by inventing a story about Barack Obama at the G7?

Trump tried to claim that the Iranians laughed at Obama.

The president said:

He tried to bribe his way out. I didn't do that. Nobody mentions that. 1.7 billion and hundreds of millions of dollars, they tried to bribe their way out of it. And you know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama and they said he's a stupid son of a bitch.

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There is so much projection in this comment. Obama didn’t need to bribe his way out of anything with Iran, because he wasn’t dumb enough to believe Netanyahu and start a war. Obama didn’t bribe Iran. Obama didn’t give the Iranians billions of dollars. Former President Obama did give Iran access to some of their assets that had been frozen by the United States, but that access was limited and conditional. The money could only be used for food and medicine.

Trump put no such conditions on his agreement with Iran, where he agreed to unfreeze assets, lift all sanctions, and give Iran access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

Trump went on to lay bare how bad a deal this is for the United States at his G7 press conference.