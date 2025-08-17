PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat Shotz's avatar
Kat Shotz
1h

No way will or should trumpf have anything to do with WHO joins NATO. To be Ukraine’s SECURITY that is only up to Ukraine.🇺🇦

Who do these two monsters think they are?

Not in charge of the world!!

It was horrible enough to have the meeting on American soil with Putin.

2 monsters plotting to overthrow our democracy and take over the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Norah's avatar
Norah
1h

Despicable

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture