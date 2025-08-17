PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

It is clear, even though the Trump administration won’t say it, that Trump made a deal with Putin that would give Russia part of Ukraine. Even though this would be rewarding Putin for war crimes, it may not be the worst part of the deal.

Video:

Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on CNN on Sunday morning:

We got an agreement that the United States and other European nations could effectively offer Article Five-like language to cover a security guarantee. So Putin has said that a red flag is nato admission. Right. And so what we were discussing was assuming that that held assuming that, the Ukrainians could agree to that and could live with that, and everything is going to be involved, is going to be about what the Ukrainians can live with.

But assuming they could, we were able to win the following concession that the United States could offer Article Five, like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in NATO. We sort of were able to bypass that and get an agreement that the United States could offer Article Five protection, which was the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that.

If Ukraine accepted this deal, it would put its security in the hands of Donald Trump. Putin and Trump could be the two biggest lying world leaders on the planet. Putting Trump in charge of any security response to future Russian aggression against Ukraine would be the equivalent of giving Putin a green light to attack Ukraine and take more territory when he wanted.

One of the reasons why Ukraine wants NATO membership is that it will deter Putin from ever setting foot in Ukraine again.

The fact that Witkoff was nearly boasting about this part of Trump’s agreement demonstrates that Trump met with Putin to craft a deal to give Russia everything it wanted to end the war.

Hopefully, Zelenskyy and the European leaders are going to the White House to laugh in Trump's face in response to such an absurd proposal.

What do you think about Trump’s agreement with Putin? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

