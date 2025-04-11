Donald Trump was elected to do one job by the voters in swing states who narrowly determined the 2024 election. Trump wasn’t elected to deport immigrants or let Elon Musk destroy the federal government. Trump was elected to reduce inflation and lower costs.

Trump claimed that simply by electing him, inflation and costs would fall. Low-information voters, and frankly, voters who had tuned out on the election and were looking for an easy answer because they were upset about inflation and high prices, believed him.

The president and his party have tried to argue since the election that Trump has a mandate for all of his unpopular policies.

Donald Trump was elected to do one thing. If he had done that one thing, his presidency, even with all of the lawlessness and corruption, might be viewed as a success by the same voters who sent him back to the White House.

Instead, because Trump is the most incompetent president in history, he has done the opposite, and the result is a disaster for the Republican Party and the entire country.

Trump Is Projected To Nearly Triple The Inflation He Was Expected To Lower

By October of 2024, Joe Biden had lowered inflation down to its lowest level since 2021, but grocery prices were high and overall prices were still up by 21% since January. Voters were mad, and they wanted change.

Those who voted for Trump are getting change, but it isn’t the change that they expected.