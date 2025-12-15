At some point, it all becomes warped parody.

If the White House were smart or had any sense of political self-preservation, it would have looked at Trump’s post about Rob Reiner and canceled all of the president’s public events for the day.

Under no circumstances should the White House have allowed Trump to take questions from reporters, because they had to know what was coming.

Reporters were going to ask about Trump’s social media post, and Trump was going to double down while saying something insane to justify it.

Trump’s attack on Rob Reiner has been based on Reiner’s criticism of the president. There is no other reason for it.

Reiner wasn’t MAGA, so the president will smear him and his memory.

How Trump chose to smear Reiner was so unhinged and divorced from reality that it should raise red flags and sound alarm bells with the American people.

Donald Trump was asked, “ A number of Republicans have denounced your statement on true social after the murder of Rob Reiner. Do you stand by that post?”

What followed was a meltdown that was deranged, even by Donald Trump's standards.

Story continues below.