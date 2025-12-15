The murders of Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner, for which their son Nick has been jailed on suspicion of murder, shocked the nation. There are millions of Americans and their families who are dealing with addiction and/or mental health issues, and they don’t do what Nick Reiner is alleged to have done.

Knowing that so many Americans and their families struggle with similar situations, and that what happened to the Reiners was a tragedy, if a decent human being were president, they would offer an official response that mourned the deaths of the Reiners and paid tribute to them.

Unfortunately, the United States is being governed by a cognitively declining, shallow, unstable internet troll, so this is what Donald Trump posted:

A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.

He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!

The timing of Trump’s toxic attempt at division was not surprising after a new NBC News poll found that fewer Americans are identifying as Republicans, and the size of Trump’s MAGA base is shrinking.

Trump only has one political trick, and that is to divide and turn people against one another, but the response to the Reiner murders revealed how this strategy is failing.

America is no longer going along for the Trump ride, and dissent is coming from unexpected places.

