There have been many reports that Trump is even more isolated and living in an even more delusional bubble in his second administration than in his first. Trump has filled his second administration with sycophants who support the president’s apparent detachment from reality.

For example, Marco Rubio lied to Congress and denied that Trump was asleep while he was talking to the president during meetings. Even when presented with multiple videos of Trump snoozing during public events, the Secretary of State denied it.

Trump’s media interviews are with conservative outlets and podcasts. The president rarely does anything close to mainstream appearances. Meet The Press and Kristen Welker get regular interviews with Trump, which is a tell because this White House keeps a list of “friendly” media, and only friendly media get interviews with Trump.

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Welker isn’t Fox News. She does push back, but she is never as challenging as she could be. Generally, Welker’s pushback can be described as fact-based but gentle. It is the kind of approach that Trump used to eat up before he slipped into even greater decline.

In an interview that was taped on Friday in Wisconsin, where Trump turned a roundtable on agriculture into a showcase for his decline, the president demonstrated how far he has fallen in his latest interview with Welker.

Trump claimed that the recent California primary was rigged: “ The election was rigged. It was a dirty election. And it's happening again right now in California.

Welker responded, “You've never presented evidence that the 2020 election was rigged.”