Donald Trump didn’t need a visit from the ghost of Christmas future to get a look at what life will be like for him very soon.

Trump is still mentally existing in the world of his first term in office, when cable news would slap a breaking news logo over his tweets and breathless anchors on all three cable networks would stop everything and read his statements live on the air.

The national environment has completely changed since 2017.

Trump spent the first part of the Christmas holiday acting out because he was being ignored.

After his first outburst got him zero media coverage and even less attention from the American people, on Christmas night, instead of being with family and loved ones, Donald Trump was still trying to get attention.

Trump has posted over 200 times and counting on his social media site. Most of his posts are propaganda and reposts from other people about how great the economy is, at least according to him.

Trump’s Christmas night post, which should be considered a second take at a Merry Christmas post after the first one was overwhelmingly ignored, tried to push the boundaries more to get anyone to react and pay attention, and you can almost see the desperation between the lines.

