Sometimes, even someone like Donald Trump gets a whiff of reality.

One of the reasons why corporate media loves Donald Trump so much is that he still treats big corporate legacy media like it is the only thing that matters.

For months, polling has revealed that the nation is turning on Donald Trump, but it took a New York Times poll to push him over the edge.

The New York Times reported:

Less than a third of voters think the country is better off than it was when President Trump returned to the White House a year ago, with a wide majority saying he has focused on the wrong issues, according to a new poll from The New York Times and Siena University.

A majority of voters disapprove of how Mr. Trump has handled top issues including the economy, immigration, the war between Russia and Ukraine and his actions in Venezuela. And significantly, a majority of Americans, 51 percent, said that Mr. Trump’s policies had made life less affordable for them.

All told, 49 percent of voters said the country was worse off than a year ago, compared with 32 percent who said it was better.

Some 42 percent of voters said he was on track to be one of the worst presidents in American history — and 19 percent said he was headed to be one of the best.

The country is moving very quickly toward the conclusion that, for a second time, Donald Trump will be one of the worst presidents in history.

Toss in an Emerson poll that revealed that working people are rapidly turning away from Trump, and this president’s polling is the stuff of political nightmares.

A normal president might respond to all of these bad numbers by determining that they are out of step with the American people and must radically change course.

Unfortunately, for the United States, Donald Trump is not normal.

