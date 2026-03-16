Trump demanded over the weekend that the rest of the world come and help him with his war of choice against Iran. Trump had the nerve to make this demand after spending months launching trade wars and threatening US allies.

The response from the world was a very diplomatic way of telling Trump to go kick rocks.

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Politico rounded it up:

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi said her country has no plans to send ships to the Gulf, per Reuters.

Britain will not send ships either, but is offering minesweeping drones, per The Independent.

France has previously expressed interest but wants the situation to stabilize first, per France24.

EU foreign ministers today will discuss moving an existing three-ship team protecting vessels from Houthi rebels into the Strait of Hormuz … But German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has already said he does not believe it would be effective, per Reuters.

South Korea remains non-committal, already fearful of draining the U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific.

Australia has also ruled out sending ships, per Aussie national broadcaster ABC.

Trump is getting a dose of the you break it, you bought it foreign policy principle in action.

The president did not take this reaction from the rest of the world well.

While speaking at the Kennedy Center on Monday, Trump said:

It’s very minor, very few shots gonna be taken because they don’t have many shots left. But they said we’d rather not get involved. I just want the fake news media and everybody else to remember that was said because when, and I’ve been a big critic of all of the protecting of countries because I know that we’ll protect them and if ever needed. If we ever needed help, they won’t be there for us.

Trump went on to completely lose the plot and melt down, as you will read and see below.