What happens when a president starts a war and completely misjudges how the country that he is attacking will respond?

Unfortunately for the American people, we are finding out the hard way.

Trump appears to have believed that Iran would not respond to a full-scale bombing operation with economic warfare, even though Middle East experts have been saying for decades that if the Iranian regime were ever attacked, it would, with near certainty, try to destabilize and cut off a significant amount of the world’s oil supply.

None of this is a surprise.

The idea that Iran would fight back economically was something that was factored into every previous president’s policymaking on Iran for nearly half a century.

Donald Trump thought he was different and that Iran would never do this to him.

According to AAA, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by four cents since yesterday. The national average is now $3.67. The price has increased by twenty-six cents over the last week, and by seventy-four cents a gallon over the past month.

Another week of this war will likely result in gas prices increasing by one dollar a gallon.

Trump’s solution to this problem is to make the rest of the world clean up his mess.