The day after an unarmed American citizen was murdered by federal law enforcement within the Department of Homeland Security, the President Of The United States was outraged.

One killing of this type would be one too many for any other previous president, whether they were a Democrat or a Republican, so maybe Trump finally hit his limit and lashed out over the killing of an American who was filming an immigration agent in Minneapolis?

Nah, Trump was concerned about that. In fact, he has been smearing the most recent victim of his administration’s lawlessness.

What has got Trump livid and melting down is that he is being sued over his destruction of the White House to build a ballroom.

Trump posted on his social media site:

I’m building, on top of everything else that I am doing, one of the greatest and most beautiful Ballrooms anywhere in the World, with more than 300 Million Dollars of Great American Patriots’ money, and working closely with, right from the beginning, the United States Military and Secret Service. This is a GIFT (ZERO taxpayer funding!) to the United States of America, of 300 to 400 Million Dollars (depending on the scope and quality of interior finishes!), for a desperately needed space, sought for over 150 years by previous Presidents and Administrations, so that the White House would no longer be forced to use a cheap and unsafe “tent,” for big and important STATE EVENTS, Dinners, Meetings, aConferences, and already scheduled future INAUGURATIONS (for safety, security, and capacity purposes!), on a very wet, and subject to weather, White House lawn.

Before we continue, no one asked for a White House ballroom. The White House was already cramped for space and in dire need of new offices. Instead, Trump tore down half of the White House to build a ballroom, which the taxpayers are paying for the demolition and other non-construction associated costs.

Trump’s ballroom is also under investigation for being a potential operation for political kickbacks.

It gets even worse below as Trump goes into full whine mode about the lawsuit.