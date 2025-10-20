Trump says he is working his ass off as he returns from golf trip.

The United States is in the midst of a historic government shutdown. At its current pace the shutdown will break the record of the first Trump government shutdown in 2018-2019. There is no end in sight to the shutdown, but members of both parties are calling on the President Of The United States to get involved.

The same president who has attempting to solve wars in Gaza and Ukraine with what looks like close to zero success as Ukraine is still fighting for its life and the Gaza ceasefire is already being violated with regularity.

Polling has never been a friend to Donald Trump while he has been in office. The latest large non-partisan poll has Trump’s approval rating sinking to 37%. For context, Trump’s hardcore base of support has traditionally been in the 30%-35% range, so Trump is getting close to having nothing but his base support remaining in his corner.

Add in rising prices, unpopular tariffs, inflation, and a weak job market, his using of the military in US cities, and this president has a lot of problems that he should be dealing with.

On Saturday, at least 7 million Americans took to the streets in towns and cities big and small to protest Donald Trump.

Since Trump doesn’t have to face the voters again, he has chosen to ignore what anybody else wants. He has been very open about doing whatever he wants with his presidency, which is the opposite of representative democracy.

Millions upon millions of people protested to make their opposition to the direction Trump is taking the country in loudly known.

They said that America has no kings, and those who defend Trump by sayimg he is not a king were sabotaged by their own president.

