Donald Trump put himself in this position.

Numerous reports appear to confirm that Trump launched a war of choice against Iran at the urging of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. The Trump administration appears to have no plan to end the war.

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As gasoline prices continue to rise in the United States, the president has made a series of increasingly strange statements about the war being over and the status of negotiations, which the Iranians claim do not exist.

Journalists in the United States have noticed that Trump appears to be trying to manipulate the stock market with statements that he is possibly making up on the fly.

Before the markets closed on Tuesday, Trump was at it again.

This time, the president was saying things that contradicted themselves during the swearing-in of Markwayne Mullin as the Secretary of Homeland Security

Trump was hilariously asked about how he hopes the peace deal will work out on a human level, “ President Trump on a human level, how hopeful are you that this peace deal will work out?”

Trump couldn’t comprehend being a human being, “ As a human? As on what?”

The reporter asked again, “On a human level and not as the President Of The United States? How hopeful are you that this peace deal will work out?”

Since Trump is incapable of humanity on any level, he said:

I think we’re gonna end it. I can’t tell you for sure. I don’t like to say this. We’ve won this war has been won. The only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news. The New York Times, you read The New York Times, it’s like we’re not winning a war where they have no Navy and they have no Air Force and they have no nothing.

And we literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can’t do a thing about it. For instance, if I want to take down that power plant, that very big, powerful power plant, they can’t do a thing about it. It’s take me. That’s all they can do. Yeah. And yet if you read the New York Times or if you watch a b, c, fake news or NBC fake news, you’d say it’s a close battle.

It’s not a close battle. They’re totally defeated.

Trump then nonsensically claimed that he wanted to capture and reuse Iranian naval ships, but Pete Hegseth wanted to have fun shooting them down, even though ships don’t fly.

Things got even more insane.