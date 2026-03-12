Donald Trump started a war based on his own feelings. Three days ago, during a press conference, Trump admitted that he started a war, not based on intelligence or information, but based on what he thought might happen.

Trump said:

The situation was very quickly approaching the point of no return, and the United States found it intolerable, in my opinion, based on what Steve and Jared and Pete and others were telling me. Marco was so involved that I thought that they were gonna attack us. I thought they would. If we didn’t do this at the time we did it, I think they had in mind to attack us.

There is no information that Iran was planning to attack the United States. The idea of an Iranian attack was either fed to the president by others or born in his own imagination.

Trump has shown a rapid decline over the course of this week. Earlier on Wednesday, when he was pressed by reporters about how he could declare the war in Iran a success when the same regime remains in place, the president answered, “No comment.”

Trump’s speech, which was supposed to be about the economy in Kentucky, turned into a strange four-plus-minute rant about Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The war has been unpopular with the American people from the start, and massive increases in gasolines have sent Trump over the edge.

With no plan to lower gas prices, Trump unleashed his most unhinged defense yet.