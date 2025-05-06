PoliticusUSA is completely reader-supported, and that allows us to say what other media won’t. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Tensions have been rising between India and Pakistan since a terror attack in the Indian controlled portion of Kashmir, which India blames Pakistan for. India fired missiles into Pakistan on Tuesday. India and Pakistan both have nuclear weapons so their tensions are a big deal for the rest of the world.

Well, the rest of the world, except Donald Trump, who seemed to have no idea what was going on.

Trump was asked about the situation, and he said:

It's a shame. We just heard about it just as we, we were walking in the doors of the Oval. Uh, just heard about it. I guess. People knew something was gonna happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. You know, they've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries actually, if you really think about it.

No, I just hope it ends very quickly.

Video:

India and Pakistan haven’t been fighting for centuries.

When Trump takes questions, he always sounds like the kid giving an oral book report who didn’t read the book, but is trying to bluff his way through it.

Trump appears to have no idea what is going on around him, and he doesn’t seem to care.

The United States replaced a foreign policy expert with whatever Trump was trying to spew.

Trump seems to have no clue what is happening. It would be surprising if he could find India and Pakistan on a map.

Moments like these are when the United States having a corrupt failed president presents a danger to the rest of the world.

Donald Trump keeps showing the American people that the world is less safe with him in office.

