PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Poggi's avatar
Susan Poggi
17m

To reiterate; he seems totally out of it because he is totally out of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Oubliette's avatar
Oubliette
20m

It is a mix of he doesn’t know, he doesn’t care, and if his puppet master wanted him to, then he would. Clearly they don’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture