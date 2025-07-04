PoliticusUSA is solely supported by readers like you, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump, according to Republicans, appeared not to know what was in the legislation that he was urging them to pass, which contained his entire agenda. All presidents have verbal slip-ups while living years of their life under the bright lights of the world’s biggest stage, but something different is going on with Trump.

As he ages, there are more and more public signs that things are not right.

The latest came while he was speaking in Iowa and the president said, “ Under the leadership of Secretary Burgum, who's here right now. He was a great governor of North Carolina. Great governor of North Dakota. Where is he? Where is he? Mr. Secretary and he's in charge of energy plus a lot of land. He's the biggest landlord, I guess, in the world.”

Video:

Trump caught the first mistake. Burgum was the governor of North Dakota, not North Carolina, but Trump seems to think that his Interior Secretary is the Energy Secretary.

The Department of the Interior does not oversee energy. The Interior Secretary is not a landlord. They don’t rent out land for use. The job of the Interior Department is to protect and manage the nation’s natural resources.

Donald Trump thinks his Interior Secretary is the Energy Secretary and the president seems to have no idea what the Department of the Interior does.

The mainstream media has spent years chasing the belief that Joe Biden was in decline. Meanwhile, this is how Donald Trump behaves in public in front of their eyes as they choose not to pursue or cover the story.

The problem isn’t the cognitive abilities of the two presidents, but that the same story involving two men who are around the same age and did or are holding the same office is not being covered in the same way.

The media won’t cover Trump accurately, so the rest of us must.

What do you think about Trump’s Iowa performance? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment