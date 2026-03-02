To people who did not vote for Donald Trump, the fact that this president doesn’t seem to care about other human beings is obvious.

The second Trump presidency has shown how little Trump cares about every other person not named Trump.

Whether it is people getting sick from RFK Jr.’s decisions at HHS, the suffering and death being caused by his immigration policies, the lack of concern about the increasing economic struggles of the American people, or the casual way that he and his administration dismiss the deaths of US troops, the message constantly being sent is that Trump doesn’t care.

The American people have been waiting for days for the president to address the nation live and explain why he launched a war of choice against Iran at this moment.

What the people got was a bored and nearly comatose-sounding president claiming that he wouldn’t get bored with war:

And we have from right from the beginning. We projected four to five weeks, but uh, we have capability to go far longer than that. We’ll do it. Whatever. Somebody said, uh, today, they said, oh, well, president wants to do it really quickly after that. He’ll get bored. I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this.

Do you agree with that, Peter? I don’t think there’s anything, Mr. General. I think there’s nothing boring about it. Somebody actually said. From the media. I think he’ll get bored after about a week or two. No, we don’t get bored. I never get bored. If I got bored, I wouldn’t be standing here right now. I guarantee you that to go through what I had to go through.

Video:

As you will see below, Trump showed how far gone he is later in his remarks.

