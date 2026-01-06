While ranting and raving at House Republicans at the now-empty Kennedy Center for more than an hour, Trump said, “I won’t say cancel the election, they should cancel the election because the fake news will say ‘he wants the elections canceled. He’s a dictator.’ They always call me a dictator,”

Trump says these things because it gets a rise out of the left, and it scares them because some people will think, because there is always some clickbait website that will run with Trump’s threat to gin up fear and clicks, that he could actually cancel the election.

Spoiler Alert: Elections are state and locally run and administered. The federal government has no power or authority over elections. The federal government doesn’t have a mechanism for stopping an election.

When Trump tried to change the administration of elections through an executive order, that executive order was invalidated by the courts. States don’t have to listen to anything that Trump says about elections, and they don’t.

Trump showed his hand later in the same ramble when he implored Republicans to keep the House.

The president said, “You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be, I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.”

Democrats have shown that they are much more interested at this time in impeaching members of Trump’s administration, because Democrats already know that they will not have the votes to convict and remove Trump from office at a Senate trial, but they could use impeachment to force some of the worst folks out of the Trump administration.

Trump should be taken seriously, even if he can’t stop the midterm election.

