The pressure of starting a war and having no idea how to finish it has caused the reportedly fragile psyche of Donald Trump to veer off into some very strange places.

The current president increasingly seems to be having issues with reality.

At what was supposed to be a Women’s Month event at the White House, where Trump was even given a made-up award for defending women from trans people in sports, the president was having some issues.

For instance, Trump said:

Recognized immediately when I came into the room, I looked down, I said, ‘cause I didn’t read. I can’t, if I prepare my speeches, I won’t have time to get things done, you know? Do you ever hear that? Yeah. I cannot prepare, so I didn’t know who the hell I was speaking to, but I walked in and I saw this beautiful woman with the blonde hair.

I watched that bobsled. I don’t know how the, how do you do it, Kaylee? But Kaylee was, uh, the star, big star of the Olympics and other Olympics also. And she’s, she’s a six time Olympic medalist.

Video:

What the heck was Trump talking about? It is important to note that America currently has a president who is an adjudicated rapist showing up at a Women’s Month event and talking about a blonde with beautiful hair.

People voted for this, they said, because of the economy, and now prices are up, and they may be paying five bucks for a gallon of gas soon.

Trump also complained that he isn’t getting credit for the 250th anniversary of the United States of America:

And we have the Olympics. We have the World Cup coming up, and we, uh, have 20, you know, the, the really the biggest of is 250 and I did all three of them. I did the Olympics. I got the Olympics, then I got the World Cup, then I got 250, but I’ve never been given credit for that. The men, they won’t gimme credit for 250 years, but I’m here for 250.

I tried to take credit for that, but I haven’t been able to get it.

Video:

Trump, however, was just getting started.