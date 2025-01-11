PoliticusUSA is proud to be an independent and ad-free source for news, but we need your support. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

Republicans in Congress are desperate to find ways to cover the cost of their plan to cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans to the tune of $4.2 trillion.

Republicans are eyeing slashing food assistance for Americans who have trouble getting enough to eat.

However, beyond starving the poor, there is a consequence to Republicans raiding the SNAP program.

House Agricultural Committee ranking member Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) explained:

We are happy to work with Republicans on a bipartisan basis when it's on behalf of the American people and family farmers. But instead of increasing investments in our rural communities and supporting the next generation of family farmers, Republicans are starting the new year by workshopping a plan to take money from America’s farmers in order to pay for tax breaks for billionaires.

They plan to cut the SNAP program, which not only means taking food from hungry children, but also less demand for the food our farmers produce, manufacturers package, truckers haul and grocery store clerks stock on the shelves.

They plan to take Inflation Reduction Act funding out of the farm bill’s conservation programs, which would mean rejecting more farmers and ranchers from EQIP and hurting their bottom lines.

They plan to take the Inflation Reduction Act’s rural energy funding, which would be a gift to utility conglomerates and make it harder for smaller rural electrical cooperatives to compete and raise energy costs for American families.

Make no mistake — moving forward with this plan will take money from farmers to pay for tax breaks for the already super rich.

The message that Republicans are sending is clear. If you are not one of the elite, you will be harmed by their planned tax cut. Republicans are basically saying to farmers, thanks for your vote. Now, we are going to put you out of business because Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos need a tax cut.

If you are asking yourself how this could possibly be good for the country? The answer is that it isn’t.

The billionaire class is going to weaken every part of the nation so that national wealth is redirected to them.

You will not be immune unless you are a big corporation or one of the one percent.

Add farmers to the growing list of Americans who are about to find out that they made a massive mistake by voting for Donald Trump.

