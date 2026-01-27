The main reason why Republicans have broken with Trump and are abandoning him after Alex Pretti was killed by border patrol agents in Minneapolis is that Pretti was a licensed gun owner who was legally allowed to carry a concealed weapon.

The Trump administration used Pretti exercising his Second Amendment rights as justification for shooting and killing him.

Trump’s White House has been trampling all over the Second Amendment to justify the shooting. The video shows that Pretti was not brandishing his weapon. He did not threaten federal agents. He was trying to help a woman up who had been pushed down when he was approached and assaulted by border patrol agents who took Pretti’s gun off his person, and then shot and killed him.

The last thing that Donald Trump should be doing is blaming the gun, but that is exactly what he did while talking to reporters before he left for Iowa.

Trump said, “You can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with a gun. You can’t do that.”

Donald Trump managed to blame the victim and curb-stomp the Second Amendment all in two sentences.

Video clip:

Trump has already decided that Pretti was to blame for border patrol agents shooting him, so the next part was not a big surprise.

