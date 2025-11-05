Even though the White House and Trump both have claimed that the Democratic romp in the 2025 election had nothing to do with him, the Trump administration tried to pivot and have the president give a speech about the economy and prices.

The White House plan for dealing with higher prices is to lie and say that there are no higher prices.

This is what Trump said about grocery and gasoline prices:

Gasoline prices have plummeted to the lowest in two decades, and we’re gonna soon see $2 gasoline.

Think of that, $2 a gallon. It was up to four $55. And you know when you get, when you get gasoline and you get oil and gas down, it’s so big. It’s so massive, the importance of it that everything else starts to follow, and that’s what’s happening. Grocery prices are way down and Walmart. Walmart just announced that the cost of their standard Thanksgiving meal, this is the greatest.

They’re greatest, they’re wonderful. They come out every year with, how much does the Thanksgiving meal cost compared to last year? Right? And it always goes up, up, up. It’s 40%, 30% more is 25% lower than one year ago. Isn’t that great?

Video clip of Trump on gasoline prices:

Gas prices are not $2 a gallon. That is obvious to anyone in America who has had to fill up their tank. The president is lying, and he thinks that if he keeps telling the American people that gas prices are $2/gallon, they will believe it.

Trump was also lying about the cost of groceries and Thanksgiving dinner.

According to an analysis by Purdue University, the cost of turkey has skyrocketed, “This year’s Thanksgiving centerpiece comes with a particularly hefty price increase. Wholesale turkey prices have surged 75% since October 2024, reaching $1.71 per pound in October 2025.”

Keep reading below, as Trump got so much worse.