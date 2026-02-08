In his first term, Donald Trump’s racism was always there. Trump’s bigotry centered on not marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, ignoring MLK Day, and who can forget Trump’s classic response, calling murderous white supremacists carrying torches in Charlottesville very good people on both sides.

Trump’s racism was obvious but more of the dog whistle variety.

However, his racist post depicting the Obamas as apes, which he admitted that he approved before it was posted, while claiming that he didn’t see the whole video, make his racism so obvious that it slapped the American people in the face with a neon sign that said LOOK AT THIS RACIST PRESIDENT!!!

Trump has made the situation worse by refusing to apologize for the post, and now more fuel has been added to the fire.

On Sunday morning, Gov. Wes Moore told CNN’s State Of The Union that he had been uninvited from a National Governors Association Dinner at the White House.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Moore, “President Trump will host an annual meeting of governors at the White House. He’s only inviting Republican governors to that, which is traditionally a bipartisan event, and he’s specifically excluding you and Democratic governor Jared Polis from a separate dinner. You’re the vice chair of the National Governance Association. Do you know why you are being called out and excluded?”