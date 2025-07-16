PoliticusUSA is 100% reader-supported with no corporate or political party influence. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

After Trump called his supporters stupid for wanting the release of the Epstein files, the president pulled another distraction that he hoped would make his fans forget that he broke a major promise to them with Coca-Cola.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!

Trump’s supporters want the Epstein files. Instead, they are going to get cane sugar in Coca-Cola.

Donald Trump has taken away healthcare from 17 million Americans and he is replacing it with cane sugar.

The whole situation is beyond absurd.

How bad is this for Trump?

Here is what MAGA influencers had to say to Axios:

"By continuing to go to war with the online MAGA class, he only continues to keep his unpopular stance on the issue front of mind," one right-wing influencer told Axios. "It's definitely become an inflection point online."

As one MAGAworld operative put it: "Villainizing your base for caring about the thing you told them to care about is never a good strategy."

Trump is going to war with his base, and that is a terrible idea. Donald Trump is becoming a man without a political country. The Epstein blowback is so dramatic because the same president who just bullied the Republican majority into passing legislation that they had reservations about is now getting more open and public criticism from his own supporters than he has ever gotten before.

This is a turning point for MAGA, and Trump isn’t going to be able to buy his way out of this with Coke and cane sugar.

