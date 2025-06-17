PoliticusUSA can provide you with this newsletter thanks to the support of our readers. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

It has been common knowledge that the proposed Republican cuts to SNAP food assistance would have dire consequences for millions of Americans. What Republicans in red states and districts are, in some cases, turning a blind eye to is the impact the cuts will have on their communities.

For example, food banks and non-profits are sounding the alarm in Alabama that they will run out of food to feed the hungry thanks to Trump’s tax cuts for the rich.

Since Trump ended a federal program that bought food from farmers and gave it to food banks, those that help feed the hungry having been making up the difference by spending their budgets on food.

The problem is that they are going to run out of money, and demand is expected to increase.

al.com reported LAST MONTH:

“At some point we’re going to run out of money for the year,” said Nicole Williams, the CEO of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. “It’s devastating every day to know there are children going to bed hungry.”

For every meal provided by an Alabama food bank, SNAP provides nine, according to Feeding Alabama.

“If $230 billion are cut from the SNAP program, there is no back up plan,” said Lester. “The pantries that are already bending under the strain have no capacity left to meet such a massive increase in need.”

According to Feeding Alabama, if Congress decreases their share of SNAP funding in Alabama by just 10%, the state would need to spend nearly $200 million to make up the difference.

Non-profits and food banks have been warning Republicans in Congress about this looming crisis for a month, and their reaction has been to steam forward with a bill that will increase hunger in America so that billionaires can have a tax cut.

While adult Trump voters don’t deserve sympathy for their bad decisions, the children that will go hungry because of the decision made by 65% of voters in Alabama to send Trump back to the White House.

Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress plan to starve their supporters. The horrific part of this story is the children who will also go hungry due to Trumpian cruelty.

What do you think of Trump starving kids to cut taxes for the rich? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

