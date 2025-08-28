PoliticusUSA is independent news that will never back down. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

After the mass shooting of children in Minnesota, the Trump administration sent a clear message about their position on mass shootings and gun violence by featuring and taking a question from YouTuber Brandon Tatum.

Tatum asked Karoline Leavitt:

The first question is associated with the shooting that occurred the other day, and I want to ask the question of, we know that it's not a gun thing. Any rational person knows it's not a gun thing. We know it's a mental health issue. So I want to know from you what is President Trump and a White House gonna do to address mental health issues around the country associated with these shootings?”

And the second thing is Chicago. Know, anybody with, and I say with a connected brainstem, knows that Chicago's crime is out of control and young black men are getting killed, laying dead in the middle of the streets every single day in Chicago. No president has addressed any of these issues. And so what is the White House going to do to address issues in their capacity to deal with the conflict of violence in Chicago?

Video:

Tatum was chosen by the White House to be at the briefing and selected to ask a question.

The White House press briefings have become as scripted as professional wrestling as the Trump administration has filled the briefing room with people who they know will ask the “right questions.”

Having a softball tossed to Karoline Leavitt that states that mass shootings are not a gun thing a day after children were shot at a Catholic school while attending mass is a big middle finger to every single family that has lost or had a child injured in a school shooting.

Having Tatum ask the question also sends the message that Trump will be doing nothing about mass shootings and children dying.

Trump lowered the flags to half-staff for the Minnesota victims, but that is all they are going to get, because this White House doesn’t believe that mass shootings are a “gun thing,” so they have no interest in taking away the favorite tools of mass killers in schools around the country.

Positions like this make Republicans and the Trump administration look pro-mass shooter, as Trump is apparently seeking to make school shootings great again.

