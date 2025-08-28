PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate's avatar
Kate
17m

IT'S THE GUNS. PERIOD.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martha Kenne's avatar
Martha Kenne
9m

I won't even watch a WH press conference anymore. They are a crock of crap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture