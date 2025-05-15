PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
California Jonathan's avatar
California Jonathan
1hEdited

Best news I’ve heard all day! Now I hope Democrats can find a way to kill this legislation FOR GOOD because it is the WORST bill I have ever seen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve Glicken, MD's avatar
Steve Glicken, MD
2h

I hope it goes down like a Russian satellite!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture