PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never bend the knee, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

House Republicans are struggling to pass their tax cuts for the rich, and the bill may stall before it can even reach a final vote as the House Budget Committee currently does not have the votes to advance its part of the bill.

Politico reported:

A planned Friday vote in the House Budget Committee to advance the GOP megabill is increasingly in peril, with at least three hard-liners pledging to oppose the party-line legislation.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who sits on the Budget Committee, told reporters he will vote against the package of tax cuts and extensions, border security investments, energy policy and more.

So will Reps. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and Chip Roy of Texas. They were in a briefing with the Congressional Budget Office chief earlier Thursday, where hard-liners were upset to learn that the CBO wouldn’t have cost estimates for the Energy and Commerce Committee’s portion of the bill ready until early next week, according to two Republicans who were in the room.



The Budget Committee markup is crucial to Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan to pass the tax cuts for the rich and Medicaid cuts through the full House next week. If the Budget Committee has to delay its markup, it will delay the vote on the legislation.

There are major questions as to whether the full House will be capable of passing Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” The legislation is in serious jeopardy of failing. Republicans are not unified on the final product, and their in-fighting may sink Trump’s agenda.

What do you think? Is the “Big Beautiful Bill” going down? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment