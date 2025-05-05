PoliticusUSA is supported solely by readers like you, and you can support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump’s budget of terrible ideas never stood a chance. The perception is that because Republicans have refused to take action to stop Trump in any meaningful way, they will do whatever he wants and act as a rubber stamp, but when it comes to the budget, Senate Republicans were not about to play along.

NBC News reported on just a few of the Trump budget cuts:

Trump's budget proposes a variety of steep cuts to well-known government programs, including cutting the National Institutes of Health by $18 billion compared with 2025 levels, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) by $4 billion, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by $3.6 billion.

Trump targeted public assistance programs, including housing, programs for the arts, and medical research. The big winner was Elon Musk, who would have been given a pile of taxpayer money under Trump’s plan.

Senate Republicans quickly made it clear that Trump’s budget was DOA:

Burgess Everett of Semafor posted on X:

Senate Appropriations Chair Collins on Trump budget request: "serious objections to the proposed freeze in our defense funding given the security challenges we face and to the proposed funding cuts to – and in some cases elimination of – programs like LIHEAP, TRIO"

McConnell and Wicker don't like it either McConnell: “budget request will double down on the Biden Administration’s material neglect for the glaring national security threats" "This budget would decrease President Trump’s military options and his negotiating leverage"

Collins said that Trump’s budget would be treated as a “recommendation” by the Senate Appropriations Committee, which means that it is dead as a doornail.

The reason why talking about presidential budgets is a waste of time is that they never go anywhere.

In the case of Trump, everyone already knows what he is trying to cut, because he has already illegally tried to stop funding for many of these programs.

Trump’s budget is already, but that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t full of terrible ideas. It was, and it should be used against Republicans in the midterm election.

