Those who attribute any sort of rational calculation or sane motive to Donald Trump’s words and actions are trying to rationalize the irrational.

In simple terms, Trump is an impulsive bully who tries to hide his weaknesses by projecting strength through threats and intimidation.

As Donald Trump ages and declines more, his blustery bag of tricks takes on a twinge of sadness. Preceived old enemies become fodder again, as an aging man can’t let go of his grudges.

Such is the case when Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump is living all of his fantasies of power and dreams that he gets to decide what is best for America.

The president’s mindset and impulse are fundamentally undemocratic.

Donald Trump’s mindset is also an impossible fantasy.

The secret of Donald Trump’s success isn’t that he is a visionary, strategist, or a master at pulling the levers of government to get things done.

Trump’s only skill is that he has been able to sell the fantasy in his head to enough Americans to get elected president twice.

The problem is that after he takes office, fantasy meets reality, and the American people get stuck with a person in charge of the federal government who is living in a dreamland that only exists in his mind.

Donald Trump can’t take Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship away.

Trump can’t change election law with an executive order, or bring peace to Ukraine in 24 hours. Trump can’t lower prices or magically deport 20 million people. It’s all a fantasy.

The reality of the current right-wing Republican run federal government is much more brutal for regular people than detached Trump could ever understand.

Trump is declining, and when he lashes out at someone like Rosie O’Donnell, it is a sign that the overmatched man is sinking.

