At his big White House speech, where he tried to undermine the midterm election, Trump said something that has now taken on a whole different meaning.

The president said:

This cannot be allowed to continue. Every American, whether you're a Republican, Democrat, independent, or otherwise, should be able to agree that we deserve the most secure, honest, and fair election system anywhere in the world Secure elections should be a partisan, really should just, we should be together, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, everybody.

And it should not be a partisan issue. It should cause to unite us, not to divide us. This should be a cause. We should be united, not divided. In light of the brand-new and irrefutable information I have revealed tonight, my administration is in the process of notifying the states whose election data was compromised by the People's Republic of China and many others.

How Trump’s mental decline sabotaged his plot to undermine the election:

Then people started looking at the documents that Trump declassified that supposedly proved foreign election interference.

If you look at the screenshot from the declassified National Intelligence Council assessment that was conducted by the first Trump administration’s NIC, it reveals that Trump administration officials were working with Putin to spread the fake story about Biden corruption and Burisma.

The documents also revealed much more.