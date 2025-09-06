If you want your news without billionaire or corporate influence, subscribe to PoliticusUSA.

It was a warning that will echo around the world to every foreign government and company considering investing in the United States.

Back in 2021, Hyundai agreed to build an EV battery manufacturing plant just outside of Savannah, Georgia, that would employ thousands of the state’s residents when completed, and supply batteries to the company’s cars.

Republicans in Georgia have been worried about the plant’s fate since Trump returned to office due to his hostility toward EVs. What they could not foresee was that Trump’s immigration raids would hit the plant and cause complete chaos.

ICE initially targeted four Hispanic workers at the plant, but ended up arresting nearly 500 people, more than 300 of whom were South Korean nationals who allegedly were in the country illegally by either overstaying their visas or doing work that was not permitted by their visa.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The Hyundai raid could raise concerns for South Korean companies that are sending Korean personnel to the U.S. and hiring locally for their plants, said Hur Jung, who is president of the Korean Association of Trade and Industry Studies.

If such crackdowns are repeated, it “would damage trust and hurt industrial cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea across various industries, with negative repercussions for local communities as well,” said Hur, who is also an economics professor at Sogang University.

….

After news of the Georgia arrests, South Korea’s largest newspaper, the right-leaning Chosun Ilbo, ran a story with the headline: “After Investing in ‘Trump MAGA,’ What Came Back Was the Arrest of 300 Koreans.”

If foreign companies and the government lose faith in the United States due to Trump, the people who will be hurt most are those Americans who could be employed by these new investments.

Trump claims that he wants to bring manufacturing back, but manufacturing is plummeting due to his policies.

The Trump administration’s policies are backfiring, worsening the economy and the nation’s international standing.

Trump is doing immense damage to the United States. The people who will pay the most severe price aren’t the billionaires, like the president. Those who will be harmed most are working Americans who are seeing their paths to economic success closed down.

What do you think of Trump’s Georgia immigration raid? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment