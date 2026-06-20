We have previously discussed how Donald Trump uses his vice president, JD Vance, as a human shield. Vance is so ambitious and so badly wants to be the next president that he has willingly allowed himself to be the fall guy for Trump’s failure.

Trump made Vance the lead negotiator on the Iran deal. Trump has put Vance front and center in the media to defend this deal, and Vance ate it all up. Vance did the White House press briefing on Thursday, and it was a complete failure.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent news and opinion with no political party or corporate influence. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

On Saturday, Vance went on one of the biggest Trump-friendly shows on all of media, Fox and Friends, and said:

Jared and Steve have been on the ground now for a few hours dealing with some of the technical elements of this negotiation. As you guys know, one of the things the president has set us out to do as a high priority is to open the straits. That's now happened.

We actually got 16 million barrels of oil out of the Straits of Hormuz yesterday. That is a record going back to even before the conflict started. So you're seeing those ships move.

Vance is out there selling the heck out of this peace deal. The problem is that the deal has imploded thanks to Netanyahu.