Donald Trump’s speech at West Point on Saturday was bad, but the president managed to top himself and show off his decline at the sacred Arlington cemetery on Memorial Day.

Trump’s remarks lasted for less than 20 minutes, but they contained mispronounced words, and at times, the president was running his words together, making them difficult to understand.

In one section of his speech, Trump said:

But even for a moment, that freedom is a gift of the highest cost and peace is one at the most precious price. These extraordinary American heroes in there, immense and ultimate sacrifices. They offer only the faintest glimpse at the infinite grace we have received from all who laid down their lives for America over the past 250 years.

We're gonna have a big, big celebration, as you know, 250 years. In some ways. I'm glad I missed that second term where it was because I wouldn't be your president for that. Most important of all, in addition, we have the World Cup and we have the Olympics. Can you imagine I missed that four years and now look what I have.

I have everything amazing the way things work out.

God did that. I believe that too.

God did it.

You know, I got the World Cup and I got the, uh, Olympics. The 250 years was not mine. I'd like to take credit, but I got the Olympics. I got the World Cup when I was president. And I said, boy, it's too bad I won't be president then. And look what happened. I, I turned out that we're gonna have a great time, we're gonna have a great celebration.

But most important of all is the 250th anniversary that blows everything away, including the World Cup and including the Olympics. As far as I'm concerned, in any corner of the cemetery, at any resting place for our war, dead, anywhere on earth, you'll find untold stories of equal heroism and heartbreak unmatched.

Patriotism and devote.

Video:

What does half of what Trump said have to do with Arlington and sacrifice?

The media can keep covering up these events while trying to interpret them to fit a normal president, but this is not normal.

Joe Biden, whom the media claims was in serious decline, delivered heartfelt remarks each Memorial Day that did not stray into the Olympics, World Cups, and parties.

It's embarrassing for the country to have someone who seems to be broken representing the nation with rambles, and then to have the mainstream media gaslight the country by pretending like everything is fine makes the situation worse.

Memorial Day weekend has demonstrated why the White House purged the Trump transcripts and stopped releasing all of his remarks.

The more Trump speaks in a structured environment, the more obvious the problem becomes.