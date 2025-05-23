PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never bend a knee. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Where is the Jake Tapper book on this scandal?

The White House has purged every transcript of Trump’s public remarks from the taxpayer-funded and owned White House website. The only transcript left on the site is of Trump’s inaugural address.

The White House has replace the transcripts that can be used to check the president’s public statements with a non-comprehensive collection of YouTube.

CNN, the same network that is pushing Biden cognitive decline conspiracies, reported:

HuffPost senior White House correspondent S.V. Date, who observed that the administration was cutting back on Trump transcripts earlier this spring, wrote last week that the White House was “excluding many of his most unhinged comments” from its website. In response, White House communications director Steven Cheung told Date to “stop beclowning yourself.”

Now the transcripts have been removed altogether, with one exception: Trump’s inaugural address. Stenographers employed by the government still record and transcribe all of Trump’s remarks, including his interactions with the media. Those records just aren’t being posted.

No more readouts of the president’s calls with world leaders are provided. No more transcripts of government agency press conferences and briefings are posted. \

The public and those who report on what the government is doing, no longer have an official source to check the remarks of the president or members of his administration.

A blanket of darkness has covered public transparency.

The White House knows that the number of people who watch Trump’s comments live at any given time is a tiny fraction of the US population.

The administration has purged transcripts because they don’t want the American people to know what Trump is saying.

They don’t want Trump’s comments to be widely known because more often than not, the signs of Trump’s decline are present in his remarks.

It isn’t just the contradictory and evasive statements that Trump makes regularly. All too often, Trump makes no sense and doesn’t seem to know what is going on around him.

As a reminder, the media freaked out when the Biden administration edited a transcript. Trump purged all transcripts and stopped releasing new ones, and there have been no book deals signed about it, or 24/7 cable news outrage.

The situation is a joke. The public transparency of the presidency is being trashed, and the so-called guardians who are supposed to hold those in power to account are talking about the previous president.

It is not “curious” that the transcripts were purged, and the current president is trashing transparency. It is a scandal.

The White House has felt compelled to explain why it is hiding the president’s statements from the American people, and the largest media outlets seem disinterested in knowing why.

The American people deserve a president who is accountable to them. The people also deserve a non-lap dog media that will hold administrations accountable.

The current president and media are neither of those things.

You can count on Jake Tapper doing more segments asking Democrats about Biden while he and his colleagues ignore a cover-up happening in front of their faces.