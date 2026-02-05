It used to be that Donald Trump would try to tailor his ranting and raving for his audience and his topic, but that minimal ability has evaporated as Trump continues to age.

The combination of the White House keeping Trump under wraps, because they won’t let him too close to the general public out of fear that he will be booed, and Trump’s obviously declining stamina and energy.

Trump was actually standing to give his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, which is itself newsworthy because his events have been increasingly taking place with the president seated.

A man who ran for a return to the White House on the false idea that he had the stamina, energy, and mental sharpness to do the job has been proven to have none of those qualities, so the United States has found itself saddled with a leader who looks to be increasingly in decline.

For anyone who doesn’t want to believe that Trump is in decline, here was his first Prayer Breakfast speech as president in 2017:

Trump spoke for less than 19 minutes. There were lots of references to prayer, God, religion, and even a quote from Thomas Jefferson.

What the nation watched nine years later was an astounding portrait of a president in decline.

