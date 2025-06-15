PoliticusUSA is an independent news that is always there for you, so please be there for us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump thought that his birthday military parade would dominate the news and send a message of strength to the country, but that isn’t how things have turned out.

The Trump military parade was buried by the No Kings protests and the millions of Americans who turned out to speak out against his presidency. The tragic political assassination in Minnesota also knocked Trump’s parade down the headlines, and then there is the fact that attendance for the parade was not close to what the administration expected.

The White House estimated that 200,000 people would attend the parade. Instead, they got this:

NBC4 reporter Mark Segraves posted:

The parade crowd was lackluster to put it mildly, and available video evidence reveals that the White House didn’t come close to their expected crowd size.

There were indications that this might have happened earlier in the day, as local reporters reported that Washington, D.C., was essentially a ghost town ahead of the parade.