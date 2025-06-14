PoliticusUSA is independent, but we need the support of our readers to stay that way. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump wanted to throw himself a $45 million birthday party at the expense of the taxpayers. Trump has used the pretext of the anniversary of the Army, but the truth is that he has wanted a military parade since his first term in office.

However, instead of getting a birthday party fit for Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump has seen his shindig surrounded by millions of angry Americans who are sending the president a message.

The protests were not about hating democracy or America. In fact, the manner in which the protests have been carried out has made it clear who is on the side of American democracy.

The New York Times reported:

The No Kings events in all 50 states were animated by the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, domestic military mobilization, federal spending cuts and the parade, which was coinciding with the president’s 79th birthday. Many demonstrators struck patriotic themes, waving American flags, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance or carrying signs referencing the nation’s founding fathers.

These are protests strictly against the anti-democratic actions of Donald J. Trump and his administration.