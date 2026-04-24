Democrats aren’t unified on impeaching Trump for a third time. Many House Democrats believe that a third impeachment would be a waste of time that would not result in conviction and removal, and on top of it all, Trump has shown that he doesn’t care about being impeached because there are no consequences.

The challenge Democrats face is that, as Trump declines further, the 25th Amendment is not an option because Vice President Vance and the cabinet won’t invoke it, so impeachment might be the only option left to even try to remove Donald Trump from office.

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The new Fox News Poll found that 55% of Americans believe that Trump lacks the mental competency to serve as president. At the height of the media frenzy to oust Biden, the percentage who thought Biden lacked mental competency was 65%. The media is not talking about Trump’s lack of mental competency, so it is astounding that a majority of the country has caught on to Trump’s decline.

There is a way for Democrats to fast-track a Trump impeachment and then get back to the business of passing legislation to lower costs and inflation for the American people.

Let’s look at what some House Democrats want to do, and see if it’s realistic.