PoliticusUSA is ad-free and corporate-free thanks to the support of readers like you. If you believe in independent media, please consider subscribing.

Never in the modern history of the nation has a presidency imploded as quickly as what appears to be happening to Donald Trump’s second White House stint. Many presidents have made bad decisions early in their terms, but only Trump has managed to combine bad decisions with an unpopular agenda and a total lack of urgency toward the American people’s needs.

Trump was asked a simple question about egg prices and this was his answer, “ She knows everything about it, and she's going to be a fantastic secretary, and you'll do something with the eggs, because I'm hearing so much about eggs, you'll figure it out, you've got to figure something out fast. But, uh, and we inherited all of the problems, you know, at some point, a few months down the road, we won't be able to say, it's so much us. But the, the big things, really, we can, we can blame other people for.”

Trump was all about high egg prices and complaining about them when he was running for president. Trump blamed the Biden administration daily for the cost of eggs.

Now that he is president, Trump is still trying to blame Biden.

But there is so much more.

One of the clear signs that Trump’s presidency was doomed in 2020 was that he had no clue what to do about COVID, and his response was to throw the people around him under the bus while blaming others and suggesting that it would all go away soon.

Nearly five years later, Trump threw his Agriculture Secretary under the bus, blamed Joe Biden, and had no clue what the answer was to lower egg prices.

Outrage is growing. Trump’s popularity is sinking, and Trump’s presidency is already failing.

What do you think about eggs sending Trump into a spiral? Let’s talk about it in the comments below.

Leave a comment