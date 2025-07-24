PoliticusUSA is news that speaks truth to power, so please help amplify our voice by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump was a bad president the first time he was in office, which is what made it stunning to many that he was able to get reelected. However, Trump’s second victory is more attributable to the decline in support for Democrats than any spike in popularity for Trump.

Since taking office, Trump has delivered a steady stream of broken promises and unpopular policies while ignoring what the majority of Americans want.

In this context, the latest poll from Gallup fits the direction that the country is moving toward:

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has dipped to 37%, the lowest of this term and just slightly higher than his all-time worst rating of 34% at the end of his first term. Trump’s rating has fallen 10 percentage points among U.S. adults since he began his second term in January, including a 17-point decline among independents, to 29%, matching his lowest rating with that group in either of his terms.

…

Trump’s ratings for handling each of eight separate foreign and domestic issues are also generally poor. He earns the highest marks for his handling of the situation with Iran (42%) and foreign affairs (41%). Approval is slightly lower for his job on immigration (38%), the economy (37%), the situation in the Middle East between the Israelis and Palestinians (36%), and foreign trade (36%). Americans’ ratings of Trump’s handling of the situation in Ukraine (33%) and the federal budget (29%) are even lower.

The reason why Trump is so desperate to gerrymander Texas to find more Republican House seats is that poll numbers that are this bad signal a potential bloodbath for the incumbent party in the midterm election.

The One Big Beautiful Bill has made Trump and his party’s situation worse, not better. Trump has fallen into the thirties on immigration and trade. There isn’t a single issue where Donald Trump has a positive approval rating.

Trump is shaping up to be one of the least popular and failed presidents in history, and the worst part for Republicans is that I don’t think Trump has bottomed out yet. I think he has more support he could lose.

Republicans gleefully boarded a second version of the Titanic and yet are still surprised that an even more flawed political boat hit an iceberg in less time.

What do you think about Trump’s new terrible numbers? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



