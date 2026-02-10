As his poll numbers continue to plunge, Donald Trump keeps looking for ways to avoid what increasingly looks inevitable. Polling shows that Democrats are in a good position to retake the House majority, and they are also in an improving position to flip the Senate.

The Cook Political Report’s Poll Tracker reveals how dire things have become for Trump and by extension, Republicans who will be running for election or reelection this November:

Trump’s overall approval rating among voters now stands at 41.0%, down from 47.3% when CPR first began publishing an aggregated polling average nearly a year ago. In March 2025, his net approval stood at a near-even -1.6% (47.3% approve versus 48.9% disapprove.) That net rating now stands at -15.3%, a nearly 14-point drop.

What’s more, the decline in the president’s overall approval is particularly steep among the infrequent voter blocs that made up his 2024 coalition and who will be key to the GOP’s midterm hopes: young people (down a net 24.5% since last March), Latinos (down a net 16.0%) and independents (down a net 23.7%). In fact, fewer than 30% of independent voters now give the president a thumbs up on his performance.

The Cook metric uses 21 different metrics that were all vetted for their sound methodology, and what Cook found is that Trump has been on a consistent slide downward since March of 2025.

The president has been pressuring the Senate to pass a massive national voter suppression law, but Majority Leader John Thune delivered some bad news to Trump on Tuesday.

