PoliticusUSA can speak out because of the support of readers like you. To help all of our voices grow, please consider becoming a subscriber.

The fight back against Musk and DOGE not only includes protests and Senators putting holds on Trump’s nominees but also lawsuits. The AFGE and SEIU have sued to block Musk and DOGE from accessing the Treasury system.

The lawsuit states:



The scale of the intrusion into individuals’ privacy is massive and unprecedented. Millions of people cannot avoid engaging in financial transactions with the federal government and, therefore, cannot avoid having their sensitive personal and financial information maintained in government records.

Secretary Bessent’s action granting DOGE-affiliated individuals full, continuous, and ongoing access to that information for an unspecified period of time means that retirees, taxpayers, federal employees, companies, and other individuals from all walks of life have no assurance that their information will receive the protection that federal law affords. And because Defendants’ actions and decisions are shrouded in secrecy,

individuals will not have even basic information about what personal or financial information that Defendants are sharing with outside parties or how their

information is being used.

People who must share information with the federal government should not be forced to share information with Elon Musk or his “DOGE.” And federal law says they do not have to.