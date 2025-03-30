PoliticusUSA is ad-free journalism that will always be independent, so please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Republicans and Trump have been very dismissive of the growing signs of popular backlash against their governance.

Angry constituents are showing up at town halls and laughing at Republican claims of improving the economy and booing House members.

Trump said during the campaign that immigration was more important than the economy, and he has completely ignored rising costs and inflation.

New polling reveals that voter unhappiness with the economy is undoing Trump and his party.

The latest poll released on Sunday came from CBS News, and it found:

Donald Trump won the 2024 election in large part on the economy and the idea that he'd make Americans financially better off.

Just before he took office, a sizable four in 10 felt his policies as president would do just that.

Asked about what's happening today, just a quarter of Americans say those policies are making them financially better off. Nearly twice as many say he's making their finances worse.

Before Trump took office, Americans thought that he would make them better off by a net (+14 margin). Now, voters are saying that Trunp is going to make them worse off by a net (-19). That is a 33-point swing away from Trump in a couple of months. 77% of Americans say that Trump’s policies will make them worse off (42%) or the same (35%). Just 23% of respondents believe that Trump’s policies will make them better off.

72% of Americans say Trump’s tariffs will raise prices, and 64% say Trump is not doing enough to lower costs.

More Americans still blame Biden for inflation rather than Trump, but that margin is shrinking to 38%-34%.

Probably within the next month or two, Trump will completely own inflation, and then the spiral will accelerate in his numbers.

The Trump Economic Crash Is Coming